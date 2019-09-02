Erik Jones wins 70th Southern 500 at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - It was an unforgettable night in Darlington for the 70th Annual Bojangles Southern 500 as Erik Jones took home the checkered just after 2 a.m. Sunday.
With rain showers throughout evening, the “Track Too Tough to Tame” became the “Track Too Wet to Race” but race action finally got underway around 10:08 p.m.
Moments before the races originally scheduled start time of 6 p.m., strong storms made their way through Darlington, soaking the race track.
Crews were able to dry the track in about 40 minutes, giving fans and drivers hope the race would start on time.
As racers were introduced and just about to get into their cars to start the race, Mother Nature struck again.
This time the rain would continue, pushing the race back nearly after four hours after crews spent two hours re-drying the track.
With their eyes on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Playoffs drivers came out aggressive.
Kyle Busch led most of the race and had a chance to capture the win, but with three laps remaining hit the wall twice.
Erik Jones captured the checkered flag for the number 20 race team and Joe Gibbs Racing.
NASCAR will now head to Indianapolis for the final race of the regular season.
The countdown now begins for the 71st running of the Bojangles’ Southern 500 where NASCAR will kick off the 2020 playoff championship chase.
