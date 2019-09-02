Coastal Carolina to close residence halls Monday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University will close all residents halls and campus housing Monday, September 2, 2019, at 10 a.m.
The announcement was made during a mandatory campus meeting for students at the HTC Center Sunday evening, streamed on Facebook.
“In an abundance of safety and caution we will be closing our residence halls tomorrow,” said Steve Harrison, Coastal Carolina’s Vice President for Auxiliary Enterprises, who asked students to activate their own personal evacuation plans.
CCU will run airport shuttles throughout the morning starting at 6 a.m. The university will also run a shuttle to Amtrak in Florence, leaving campus at 9 a.m.
Shuttles will pick up from Union Station in front of the Lib Jackson Student Union.
Hairrson said students not leaving on their own may accompany student housing to a yet to be named host site at another school.
Students will learn the location of the host evacuation site Monday morning when they leave.
Any family traveling to campus not able arrive before 10 a.m. are asked to meet their students at the Lib Jackson Student Union.
According to Harrison faculty will move coursework online. All students are advised to bring course books, computers, and smart phones with them to continue course work while displaced from the university.
