Coast RTA announces service changes, evacuation services ahead of Dorian

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coast RTA announced on Monday its changes to the fixed and paratransit routes and also the roll out of evacuation servies.
Coast RTA said it will operate its normal fixed route and paratransit schedule through Tuesday. On Wednesday, the transportation authority will suspend all services until further notice.
Coast RTA will provide evacuation services on Tuesday to a local shelter. It may continue those evacuation services on Wednesday depending on the weather.
There are 18 designated hurricane evacuation bus stops/pick up locations served by Coast RTA in Horry County. Coast RTA has posted blue and white hurricane evacuation bus stop signs at each of the designated pick up locations.
The transit service will pick up residents waiting at these designated hurricane evacuation bus stops and transport them to an emergency shelter.
Coast RTA asks residents to limit belongings and bedding and limit luggage to one bag per person.
When the governor lifts the evacuation order and it has been deemed safe, Coast RTA said it will transport residents back tot hurricane evacuation bus stops.
