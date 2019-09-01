Horry County Emergency Management moves to OPCON 2 ahead of Hurricane Dorian

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Emergency Management Department has moved to OPCON 2 ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
According to a press release, that means the county is now operating in a heightened state of awareness with emergency plans beginning to be implemented. County officials have begun discussions with South Carolina Emergency Management, coastal communities including local municipalities, and will continue to monitor the situation closely.
The Horry County Emergency Operations Center is not currently activated. However, Horry County Emergency Management will continue to keep the public aware of changes in the forecast and appropriate action will be taken as necessary.
In anticipation of possible effects on Horry County from the tropical system, Horry Emergency Management wants to remind all citizens that waiting for a watch or warning is waiting too long! Begin preparation now by:
· Surveying your property to mitigate potential flooding, such as making sure storm drains and gutters are clear of debris.
· Having family hurricane plans in place.
· Ensuring family emergency/hurricane kits are ready; including items like water, batteries, flashlights, etc.
· Continually monitoring reputable weather information sources such as local media or the National Hurricane Center for the most up to date hurricane information.
· Keeping vehicles fueled up and serviced.
· Being sure that you Know Your Zone! Go to Horry County’s website at http://www.horrycounty.org/Departments/EmergencyManagement/Hurricanes/KnowYourZone to find your zone.
· Knowing where you will evacuate if asked to.
· Making plans for pets.
Additional hurricane information can be found on Horry County’s website at www.horrycounty.org.
