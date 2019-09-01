Horry County declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Officials with Horry County want to be sure the public is safe in the lead up to Hurricane Dorian.
The following statement was issued Sunday afternoon:
CONWAY, South Carolina - Horry County Council has declared a localized state of emergency to adopt emergency ordinances to meet public emergencies affecting life, health, safety or the property of the people in our area. The declaration will remain in effect for sixty (60) days unless sooner terminated by resolution by County Council.
Please note that the regularly scheduled meetings for Horry County are canceled for this week which include the County Council meeting schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 and the Horry County Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
