WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster, state leaders to talk Hurricane Dorian prep

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster will hold a media briefing with state emergency response officials to update the public on Hurricane Dorian’s potential impact to South Carolina.
The media briefing will discuss the status regarding Hurricane Dorian and its potential impact to South Carolina.
The briefing will be held at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, in West Columbia at 2 p.m.
MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch live.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.