First Alert: Scattered showers and storms, high risk of rip currents through Labor Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While Dorian remains to our south today, onshore winds will help kick up the rain chances and rip current threats for today and Labor Day.
As we go throughout today, we will see a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms throughout the afternoon. While today will not be a washout, tropical moisture will start to work back into the forecast providing for increased humidity and rain chances for both today and Labor Day.
Highs today will climb into the lower 80s along the beaches and the upper 80s inland. We will see a 30% chance of showers and storms for the Pee Dee and a 40% chance of showers and storms for the Grand Strand. The best chances for any activity will be in the afternoon hours but some morning shower activity is still possible.
Not much changes for the Labor Day forecast as the unsettled weather pattern becomes a little bit more common. The 40% chance of showers and storms will continue for Florence and Myrtle Beach with temperatures slightly warmer. If you are planning on heading to the beach, you still will have some dry times in the forecast. Keep the First Alert Weather App handy as you head throughout the afternoon hours.
In addition to the rainfall, we will also be watching the tides. The surf will continue to increase through the weekend leading to a high risk of rip currents both Sunday and Labor Day. Swimming isn’t advised, especially around low tide.
Any direct impacts from Dorian will not arrive in the Carolinas until late Wednesday into Thursday of next week.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.