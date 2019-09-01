FIRST ALERT: Latest on Dorian, newest forecast and local impacts

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dorian remains a dangerous Category 5 hurricane with sustained wind of 185 mph.
THE LATEST:
At 5:00 PM, the distinct eye of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 26.6 North, longitude 77.3 West. Dorian is moving toward the west near 5 mph. A slower westward to west-northwestward motions should continue for the next day or two, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest. On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Great Abaco this evening and move near or over Grand Bahama Island tonight and Monday.
The hurricane will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 185 mph (295 km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely, and Dorian is expected to remain a catastrophic hurricane during the next few days. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.
POSSIBLE SCENARIOS AND LOCAL IMPACTS:
The severity of any impacts across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee is highly dependent on the exact track of Hurricane Dorian as it moves near or along the Carolina Coast. Based on the current forecast track, weather will begin to go downhill by midday Wednesday with the worst of the impacts from Dorian arriving on Thursday. Dorian will be moving very quickly and the weather will rapidly improve on Friday.
A track on or as little as 50 miles off shore would deliver hurricane force wind gusts, storm surge and very heavy rain to coastal sections with tropical storm conditions spreading potentially as far inland as the I-95 corridor in the Pee Dee.
If Dorian were to pass 50-100 miles off shore, the hurricane conditions would remain over the Atlantic, but tropical storm conditions would be likely along the coast along with heavy rain, some storm surge, and beach erosion.
If Dorian were to pass 100 or more miles off shore, the impacts would be fairly minimal with tropical storm and hurricane conditions remaining out to sea. Rough surf, beach erosion and some rain would still be likely.
RAINFALL POTENTIAL:
A track further east, like the European forecast model suggests, would lower our totals for rainfall. This is why the track of this storm will be the difference maker not only for the wind threat but for the rain threat as well. These numbers are not a forecast. They are simply guidance and will change as we head throughout the next few days.
WATCH JAMIE ARNOLD’S UPDATE HERE:
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.