FIRST ALERT: Dorian even stronger - winds now 175 mph

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dorian is now a Category 5 hurricane with sustained wind gusts of 175 mph.
The latest update from the National Hurricane Center shows the storm weakening back to a Category 4 hurricane as the storm interacts with shallower water and the Bahamas. We are still tracking the potential curve of the storm along the Southeast and Carolina coast into the middle and late part of next week.
THE LATEST:
At 8:00 AM this morning, the distinct eye of Hurricane Dorian can still be see on satellite images. Dorian is moving toward the west near 8 mph, and a slower westward motion should occur for the next day or two, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest. Dorian is bout 35 miles east of Great Abaco Island and 225 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida.
Data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter plane indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 150 mph with higher gusts. This is just shy of Category 5 strength, which is 157 MPH. While some fluctuations in intensity are possible, but Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.
A prolonged period of life-threatening storm surge and devastating hurricane-force winds are likely in portions of the northwestern Bahamas, particularly on the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island.
Life-threatening storm surge and devastating hurricane-force winds are still possible along portions of the Florida east coast by the early to middle part of next week, but since Dorian is forecast to slow down and turn northward near the coast, it is too soon to determine when or where the highest surge and winds will occur.
The risk of strong winds and storm surge is increasing along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina during the middle of next week. Residents in those areas should continue to monitor the progress of Dorian.
POSSIBLE SCENARIOS AND LOCAL IMPACTS:
The severity of any impacts across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee is highly dependent on the exact track of Hurricane Dorian as it moves near or along the Carolina Coast.
A track on or as little as 50 miles off shore would deliver hurricane force wind gusts, storm surge and very heavy rain to coastal sections with tropical storm conditions spreading potentially as far inland as the I-95 corridor in the Pee Dee.
If Dorian were to pass 50-100 miles off shore, the hurricane conditions would remain over the Atlantic, but tropical storm conditions would be likely along the coast along with heavy rain, some storm surge, and beach erosion.
If Dorian were to pass 100 or more miles off shore, the impacts would be fairly minimal with tropical storm and hurricane conditions remaining out to sea. Rough surf, beach erosion and some rain would still be likely.
RAINFALL POTENTIAL:
A track further east, like the European forecast model suggests, would lower our totals for rainfall. This is why the track of this storm will be the difference maker not only for the wind threat but for the rain threat as well. These numbers are not a forecast. They are simply guidance and will change as we head throughout the next few days.
As Dorian nears Florida, an onshore flow will develop. This flow will increase the amount of tropical moisture moving into the Carolinas starting on Saturday and continuing into Labor Day. The result will an increase in the chance of off-and-on showers at times through Labor Day. No widespread or flooding rain is expected.
In addition to showers at times, the onshore flow will also likely increase the risk of rip currents through the weekend and there is a high risk of dangerous rip currents by Sunday and Monday. In addition, the King Tides will produce bouts of minor coastal flooding at times through the weekend.
