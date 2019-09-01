Deck collapses in North Myrtle Beach causing injuries

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A deck collapsed in North Myrtle Beach Saturday evening, leaving 12 people affected. Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey.
Casey said the call came in at 7:38 p.m. Saturday for a report of a deck collapse at 1305 N. Ocean Blvd in North Myrtle Beach.
North Myrtle Beach officials are working on the structural part of the call while HCFR worked on the medical transport.
