Crews called to possible drowning at resort near Surfside Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County first responders were called to a possible drowning at a resort Sunday afternoon in the area of Surfside Beach.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey, crews were called at 12:30 p.m. to 5905 S. Kings Hwy. A Google search shows that is Myrtle Beach Resort.
Casey said one person was taken to the hospital with potentially very serious injuries.
WMBF News is working to learn more and will post updates when they become available.
