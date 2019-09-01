CCU cancels all classes starting Tuesday; students told to not return if they traveled for holiday weekend

Residential students who remain on campus – Please pay close attention to your email communications from University Housing. We are preparing to act on the governor’s announcement as soon as it is made. Please be prepared to put your personal evacuation plan in place. If you have not done so, please update your personal evacuation plan in MyCoastalHome. Nonresidential students – In the event of an evacuation order from the Governor’s Office, please be prepared to evacuate if you live in the evacuation zone(s) included in the evacuation order. Information about evacuation zones can be found at: Horry County Georgetown County All students – As you consider your evacuation plan, please pay attention to the storm track to ensure you travel out of harm’s way.