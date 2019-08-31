WMBF sits down one-on-one with Bernie Sanders during Pee Dee campaign stop

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders made a visit to Florence Friday.
He held a town hall event at Francis Marion University’s performing arts center.
After that town hall, WMBF News reporter Patrick Lloyd sat down with Sanders for a one-on-one interview.
Sanders touched on his plans for the country during the interview. Here’s a transcription for some of the interview.
Patrick Lloyd: “Okay, Senator, let’s get right into this. We’re here in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee area. How are you going to help this area in specific?”
Bernie Sanders: "I know that education is a very big issue here and concerns about education. We are going to pump a whole lot of money into title one schools, lower income schools. We are going to move toward making sure that no teacher in America earns less than $60,000 a year, because we want to attract the best and the brightest into the teaching profession."
Lloyd: “South Carolina ... very red state. Do you think you can turn it into a blue state?”
Sanders: “I think so. I think there are a lot of people in South Carolina who are hurting. These are folks who can’t make it on 9, 10, 11 bucks an hour, which is why we’re going to raise the minimum wage to 15 bucks an hour. People who can’t afford healthcare, which is why we’re going to move to a medicare for all system. Healthcare for all. People can’t afford to send their kids to college, which is why we’re going to make public colleges and universities tuition free.”
Lloyd: “You know, senator, there’s this idea that a lot of our viewers here at WMBF News have that your ideas are too radical. You hear this all the time. How do you convince them that that’s not the case?”
Sanders: “I’d like people to take a look at what we’re talking about. Do you think really that a 15 dollar minimum wage is radical, or do you think people who work 40 hours a week should not be living in poverty? Do you think it’s a radical idea that the United States join every other major country on earth and guarantee healthcare to all people ... is that a radical idea?”
Lloyd: “The Washington Post published an article this morning, I don’t know if you saw it or not, but it was talking about how some of your supporters from 2016 are going toward Elizabeth Warren now, because they think your approach is a bit much ... if you know what I’m talking about.”
Sanders: "Well, the Washington Post, by the way, writes a lot of articles about a lot of things, most of them are not particularly sympathetic towards me. So I wouldn't worry about it too much. I think we're doing just fine in this campaign. The turnouts that we're getting all over the country are great. We have more individual contributions than any candidate by far, in fact more than any other candidate in the history of politics at this point in an election. We are feeling very good. We think we're going to win the Democratic nomination, and we think we are going to defeat Donald Trump next November."
Lloyd: “Senator, thanks for your time.”
Sanders: “Thank you very much.”
Lloyd: “Appreciate it.”
Sanders: “Okay.”
