WMBF sits down one-on-one with Bernie Sanders during Pee Dee campaign stop

Sanders: "Well, the Washington Post, by the way, writes a lot of articles about a lot of things, most of them are not particularly sympathetic towards me. So I wouldn't worry about it too much. I think we're doing just fine in this campaign. The turnouts that we're getting all over the country are great. We have more individual contributions than any candidate by far, in fact more than any other candidate in the history of politics at this point in an election. We are feeling very good. We think we're going to win the Democratic nomination, and we think we are going to defeat Donald Trump next November."