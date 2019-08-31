Troopers investigate deadly motorcycle crash near Bennettsville

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday night near Bennettsville, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers responded to the crash around 6:15 p.m. on S.C. 38, just four miles north of Bennettsville.
Trooper Tyler Tidwell said a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2011 Honda SUV were driving southbound on S.C. 38 when the motorcycle drove left of center, went back into its lane and hit the SUV on the left driver side.
Tidwell said the motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was flown to McLeod Regional Medical Center where that person later died. The person’s name has not been released.
The driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash.
