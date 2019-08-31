Surfside Beach K9 Biko retires from force following surgery

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Surfside Beach K9 Biko is heading for retirement.
Biko has been on light duty for a while trying to rehabilitate a torn tendon in his right rear leg.
“After all attempts to heal the leg failed, he underwent surgery last week,” Surfside Beach Police Department post on its Facebook page.
The department said that Biko is resting and recovering with his handler at home now and is getting better every day.
But unfortunately, the department announced that after being on the force for more than five years, Biko is retiring.
K9 Sif will take over as the town’s only K9 until the department can get another team in place in the near future.
The department is planning to honor K9 Biko as he heads to retirement and lives the “good life” with his handler.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.