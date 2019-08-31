Police ask for help in search for missing Loris man

Police ask for help in search for missing Loris man
Joseph Allen (Source: Loris Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | August 30, 2019 at 9:29 PM EDT - Updated August 30 at 9:29 PM

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Loris police are reaching out to the community to try and help find a man who has not been seen since Monday.

Authorities said 29-year-old Joseph Allen was reportedly last seen in the Conway area.

He is 5’7” tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Stevens with the Loris Police Department at 843-756-4000. They said reference case number 19006315.

If you have any information please contact the Loris Police Department.

Posted by Loris Police Department on Friday, August 30, 2019

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.