Police ask for help in search for missing Loris man

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Loris police are reaching out to the community to try and help find a man who has not been seen since Monday.
Authorities said 29-year-old Joseph Allen was reportedly last seen in the Conway area.
He is 5’7” tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Stevens with the Loris Police Department at 843-756-4000. They said reference case number 19006315.
