One injured, one detained after shooting in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway Police are investigating after a shooting took place in the area of Second Avenue Saturday.
City of Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell says one person was injured and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She added one other person has been detained.
Officials say the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities say there is no active threat to the community.
The Conway Police Department is investigating the incident.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.