One injured, one detained after shooting in Conway
Conway Police are investigating a shooting. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | August 31, 2019 at 6:57 PM EDT - Updated August 31 at 6:57 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway Police are investigating after a shooting took place in the area of Second Avenue Saturday.

City of Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell says one person was injured and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She added one other person has been detained.

Officials say the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say there is no active threat to the community.

The Conway Police Department is investigating the incident.

