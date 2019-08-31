FIRST ALERT: Dorian’s latest track still showing curve along Southeast coastline

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of Saturday evening, Hurricane Dorian remains a powerful Category 4 storm near the Bahamas. We are still tracking the potential curve of the storm along the Southeast and Carolina coast into the middle and late part of next week.
THE LATEST:
At 5:00 PM, the distinct eye of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 26.0 North, longitude 73.4 West. Dorian is now moving toward the west near 8 mph. A slower westward motion should continue into early next week.
On this track, the core of Dorian should move over the Atlantic, be near or over the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday, and be near the Florida east coast late Monday.
Data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter plane indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 150 mph with higher gusts. This is just shy of Category 5 strength, which is 157 MPH. While some fluctuations in intensity are possible, but Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.
A prolonged period of life-threatening storm surge and devastating hurricane-force winds are likely in portions of the northwestern Bahamas, particularly on the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island.
Life-threatening storm surge and devastating hurricane-force winds are still possible along portions of the Florida east coast by the early to middle part of next week, but since Dorian is forecast to slow down and turn northward near the coast, it is too soon to determine when or where the highest surge and winds will occur.
The risk of strong winds and storm surge is increasing along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina during the middle of next week. Residents in those areas should continue to monitor the progress of Dorian.
POSSIBLE SCENARIOS AND LOCAL IMPACTS:
Dorian will eventually turn north, but where exactly that turn takes place will determine what, if any, impacts are felt in the Carolinas. The latest trends in the forecast models suggests that Dorian will turn north near or just off shore of central or south Florida.
If Dorian were to move ashore in Florida and then turn northward through Georgia and the Carolinas, more indirect impacts would be likely across the region. Those impacts would include the risk of heavy rain by the middle part of next week. Impacts from wind or tornadoes would depend on the exact track and intensity of storm as it turned northward. Right now that is the least likely scenario.
The worst case would be a northward turn prior to landfall in Florida. This scenario would prevent the hurricane from weakening and increase the chances of more direct impacts across the Carolinas. These impacts would come from all hurricane hazards including rain, wind, tornadoes and storm surge. Right now, the risk of that scenario is 40%.
There have been some hints that Dorian could make a much sharper turn once near Florida. The sharp turn to the north or northeast could result in Dorian passing well off the Carolina coast with minimal impacts. The chances of that scenario have increased to 40%.
While the previous three scenarios are possible, any impacts would not arrive in the Carolinas until the middle or end of next week.
As Dorian nears Florida, an onshore flow will develop. This flow will increase the amount of tropical moisture moving into the Carolinas starting on Saturday and continuing into Labor Day. The result will an increase in the chance of off-and-on showers at times through Labor Day. No widespread or flooding rain is expected.
In addition to showers at times, the onshore flow will also likely increase the risk of rip currents through the weekend and there is a high risk of dangerous rip currents by Sunday and Monday. In addition, the King Tides will produce bouts of minor coastal flooding at times through the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.