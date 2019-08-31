Deputies seize drugs, sawed-off shotgun during traffic stop

Deputies seize drugs, sawed-off shotgun during traffic stop
Darlington County deputies seized drugs, a sawed-off shotgun and pistol during a traffic stop. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | August 30, 2019 at 9:12 PM EDT - Updated August 30 at 9:13 PM

DARLINGTON COUNY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office didn’t just pick up their new patrol vehicles on Thursday. They said some managed to get some illegal guns and drugs off the street.

Deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Patrick Highway and North 5th Street. During the stop, they received permission to search the vehicle and found 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded sawed-off shotgun, a Ruger pistol, an unmarked pill bottle containing narcotics, a weight scale and other various items.

Deputies arrested Jeffrey Scott Lloyd of Hartsville. He is charged with possession of a schedule 1 narcotic, manufacturing a methamphetamine and possession of a stolen pistol.

Authorities said additional charges are likely.

Jeffrey Scott Lloyd
Jeffrey Scott Lloyd (Source: W. Glenn Detention Center)

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.