Denny Hamlin disqualified following Darlington win
Hamlin was disqualified. (Source: Ian Klein WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff | August 31, 2019 at 7:09 PM EDT - Updated August 31 at 7:09 PM

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Denny Hamlin crossed the finish line before any other driver during Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at the Darlington Raceway, but he didn’t win.

After celebrating what he thought was his win, Hamlin ended up getting disqualified when his car failed a post-race inspection.

As a result, Cole Custer, who finished second, ended up taking the win.

NASCAR officials plan on releasing specifics as to why his car failed the inspection.

Hamlin is also planning on racing in Sunday’s Monster Energy Series race.

