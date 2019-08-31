Denny Hamlin disqualified following Darlington win

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Denny Hamlin crossed the finish line before any other driver during Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at the Darlington Raceway, but he didn’t win.
After celebrating what he thought was his win, Hamlin ended up getting disqualified when his car failed a post-race inspection.
As a result, Cole Custer, who finished second, ended up taking the win.
NASCAR officials plan on releasing specifics as to why his car failed the inspection.
Hamlin is also planning on racing in Sunday’s Monster Energy Series race.
