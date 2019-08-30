Warrants: 1-month-old suffers ‘suspicious injuries’ in Myrtle Beach; 2 arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested two people who they said abused a one-month-old baby boy.
Officers were called to last week to Grand Strand Medical Center after there was a report of a baby with “suspicious injuries.”
Warrants state that hospital staff discovered the one-month-old suffered several bruises on his left and spiral humeral fracture to his arm.
An investigation found that the child was injured while at an apartment on Chester Street. Police discovered Kyree Lavell Brown and Chloe Annette Miller were the only adults with the victim when he received the injuries, according to arrest warrants.
Police took Brown and Miller into custody on Friday.
They’re charged with abuse/to inflict great bodily injury upon a child.
