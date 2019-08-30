Suspect Search: One suspect’s words turned violent, another is accused of shoplifting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said words turned physical with one suspect, while another walked out of a store with thousands of dollars worth of items but didn’t pay for them.
Horry County police are trying to find Stanley Joseph White.
Earlier this month authorities responded to University Forest Circle in Conway in reference to an assault.
The victim told police she and White got into an argument. She said he then smacked her across the chest and took a vehicle she was borrowing. The owner of the vehicle decided to press charges.
At this point, White is charged with assault and battery in the third degree. He’s 26 years old and is listed as homeless.
Horry County police are also looking for Latonya Ashantia Moses.
Police responded to the Gap Outlet on Kings Road in Myrtle Beach for a shoplifting incident.
An employee said Moses entered the store and selected about 20 items of clothing from the children’s section, then left without paying for the items. That employee said the incident was captured on the business’ video surveillance system.
Moses is charged with shoplifting more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
She's 41 years old and has a last known address of Whittemore Street in Conway.
