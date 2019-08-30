Restaurant Scorecard: Scooping up rusted cans of food and an accumulation of milk splash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Inspectors with the Department of Health and Environmental Control uncovered several violations at restaurants in Horry County.
We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with Scoops Ice Cream at 2009 Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach.
Health officials said they found the hand sink was not accessible, because items were stacked in it. There were also no paper towels at the hand sink.
Inspectors found a rusted old can of chocolate dip stored in the warmer.
They said the milk shake mixer machine was not cleaned properly. There was dried up milk splash accumulated around the mixers and the splash area, according to documents.
Inspectors also said the exit door was propped open without an approved air curtain.
Health inspectors said there was an accumulation of debris underneath the chocolate warmer, the prep tables, the coolers and equipment.
Inspectors gave Scoops Ice Cream an 83 out of 100.
Next up is Deckerz at 90 Hillside Drive South in North Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors observed an employee handling ready to eat foods with their bare hands..
They also said the chili and cheese sauce was not rapidly reheated before placing in warmer.
Inspection documents from DHEC said bagged onions and boxed potatoes were found being stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler and a buildup of debris was found under the reach-in cooler and prep table.
Inspectors found personal items being stored on the prep table.
Inspectors gave Deckerz an 88 out of 100.
Our perfect score this week goes to Jessyca Bakery at 315 Highway 15 in Myrtle Beach, baking up a flawless inspection.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.