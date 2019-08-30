Human remains found near Robert Edge Parkway, coroner says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Human remains were found off Robert Edge Parkway Friday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Coroner Robert Edge said the remains are not “fresh” and have been there for a long time. He added an anthropologist will study the remains sometime next week to determine the sex and race of the person.
The Horry County Police Department is investigating, according to county spokesperson Kelly Moore.
No other information was immediately available.
