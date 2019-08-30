Police: Man armed with bolt cutters sprays substance while stealing grill from Walmart

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man armed with bolt cutters sprayed an unknown substance while stealing a grill Thursday night from Walmart, according to an Horry County police report.
Officers responded to the Kings Road Walmart around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a strong-armed robbery. A witness said she was alerted to two people in the store who were acting suspiciously. According to the report, the two suspects placed a barbecue grill in a shopping cart before going to the self-checkout line. Police said they then left the store after telling employees they had no money.
One of the suspects later returned to the store, walked over to the shopping cart with the barbecue and tried to leave without paying, the report states. A woman tried to stop the man to check for a receipt, but police said he pushed her to the floor, and she hit her head. The woman, who is 68 years old, was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment.
A witness tried to recover the stolen grill from the parking lot, but the man armed himself with bolt cutters and sprayed the witness with an unknown substance, the report states.
Police said the suspects loaded the grill in a vehicle and fled the area. A hat worn by one of the suspects was found and entered into evidence, according to the report.
No suspect information was released, as Horry County police redacted that information in the report.
