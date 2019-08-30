Person stabbed multiple times in the Pee Dee; suspect in custody

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody following a stabbing Friday morning in Lake City.
According to a news release from the Lake City Police Department, officers responded to Samuel Street at around 2:30 a.m. and found one victim with multiple stab wounds.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition was not released.
According to the release, 49-year-old Heyward Burroughs, Jr. was detained by responding officers and is charged with attempted murder.
The SLED Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene, police said.
