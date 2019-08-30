One injured in shooting near Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Road in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was injured in a shooting early Friday morning in the Conway area, according to police.
A report from the Horry County Police Department states officers were called to the intersection of Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Road and Wet Circle in the Conway area around 1:55 a.m. after getting reports of a shooting.
When police arrived, they came upon a victim who was found across from Will Park Lane on Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Road, the report states. The man appeared to have a wound on the back of his neck, police said.
A witness said he wrecked his vehicle in an attempt to flee and both he and the victim walked a quarter of a mile to the spot where police found them, according to the report.
No information was immediately available about a possible suspect.
