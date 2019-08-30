Myrtle Beach sues major drug companies over area’s opioid crisis

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has filed a lawsuit against major drug manufacturers and companies, stating they are to blame for the area’s opioid crisis.
Some of the defendants names in the lawsuit filed Thursday are Rite Aid of South Carolina, Walmart, Kroger, and Walgreens.
The lawsuit states that from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2017, there were 178 opioid overdose deaths in Horry County, while EMS administered Narcan 1,710 times.
According to the suit, the opioid prescribing rate for Horry County was 121.9 prescriptions per 100 people in 2015, 110.7 prescriptions per 100 people in 2016 and 97.1 prescriptions per 100 people in 2017.
“Overdoses, addiction, hospitalizations, and other negative effects of the opioid epidemic in Plaintiff’s community are ongoing,” the lawsuit states.
Myrtle Beach accuses the drug companies of, among other things, violating the South Carolina Unfair Trade Practices Act, fraud, unjust enrichment, and negligence. A jury trial has been demanded.
Horry County filed a virtually identical lawsuit against the drug manufacturers back in May.
