Local tree companies see uptick in calls as residents prep for Dorian

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - While Hurricane Dorian churns closer to the U.S., some around our area are continuing to prepare for hurricane season.
Local trees service companies are already getting more calls from people looking to have the area around their homes cleaned up to limit damage from debris. That’s why crews with Mr. D’s Tree and Landscaping Service are working hard now, so if a storm hits, the area will be free of debris.
One crew member said they keep their eyes peeled for certain kind of trees that may be harder to deal with in storms
“Anything that’s leaning, such like that is what you wanna look for,” said Brandon Brown, a climber for Mr. D’s Tree and Landscaping Service.
Brown said the phone has been ringing off the hook lately.
“It’s like people don’t think about their trees until something’s happening and we kinda wish they would think about them beforehand because we do get swamped with calls and it’s like we really can’t get to everybody,” he said.
Mr. D’s company isn’t the only one in our area to be swamped especially from the months of April to October.
Owner of Southern Strand Tree Experts, Adam Kuryea, said he’s booked too.
Members with American Red Cross are also working around the clock, 365 days a year, to make sure if any kind of storms hit our area, they’ll be ready to help.
Amy Brauner, the executive director of the Eastern S.C. Chapter of the American Red Cross, said there are some key items people should be pack in emergency bags ahead of the storm.
“Towels, first aids kits… anything to keep our residents safe and clean,” Brauner said. "Every member of the house should have an emergency kit made for them, make sure you make copies of your insurance information and put it in there.”
