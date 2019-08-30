Horry County men arrested on total of 30 charges connected to child porn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men in Horry County are accused of distributing and possessing multiple files of child pornography.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests this past week.
Investigators received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to 69-year-old Paul B. Vick of North Myrtle Beach and 27-year-old Lee Grant Cook of Myrtle Beach.
Vick was arrested on Tuesday and charged with seven counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Authorities arrested Cook on Friday and charged him with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Each count is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.
Investigators with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service, 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, North Myrtle Beach Police Department and Coastal Carolina Police Department assisted with the investigation.
The cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
