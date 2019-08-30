FIRST ALERT: High risk of rip currents through Labor Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While Dorian remains to our south this weekend, onshore winds will help kick up the rain chances and rip current threat through Labor Day.
Partly cloudy skies prevail through Saturday on what is likely the driest day this weekend. Only expecting an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon. Temperatures turn warmer, climbing close to 90°.
Continues onshore winds will bump up the mugginess both Sunday and Labor Day. That will likely lead to some small morning showers rolling in off the Atlantic, then a better chance of scattered storms both afternoons. Not a washout but expect to see some rain around through sunset into Labor Day.
The surf will continue to increase through the weekend leading to a high risk of rip currents both Sunday and Labor Day. Swimming isn’t advised, especially around low tide.
Any direct impacts from Dorian will not arrive in the Carolinas until late next week.
