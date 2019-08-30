FIRST ALERT: Dorian getting stronger, local impacts possible late next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Dorian will continue to intensify through the weekend and will slowly approach Florida as a dangerous category 4 hurricane early next week.
THE LATEST:
As of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, the center of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 23.8 North, longitude 69.1 West or about 900 miles from Myrtle Beach. Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph and this motion is expected to continue through the day. A slower west-northwestward to westward motion is forecast to begin tonight and continue through the weekend. On this track, Dorian should move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas today, approach the northwestern Bahamas Saturday, and move near or over portions of the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Dorian is expected to become a major hurricane later today. Dorian is likely to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane while it moves near the northwestern Bahamas and approaches the Florida peninsula through the weekend. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.
A Hurricane Watch is now in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, where the risk of life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds this weekend has continued to increase.
There is an increasing likelihood of life-threatening storm surge along portions of the Florida east coast late this weekend or early next week, although it is too soon to determine where the highest storm surge will occur.
The risk of devastating hurricane-force winds along the Florida east coast and peninsula late this weekend and early next week continues to increase, although it is too soon to determine where the strongest winds will occur.
Regardless of the exact track of Dorian, heavy rains are expected to occur over portions of the Bahamas, Florida, and potentially the southeastern coast of the US through next week.
POSSIBLE SCENARIOS AND LOCAL IMPACTS:
Dorian will eventually turn north, but where exactly that turn takes place will determine what, if any, impacts are felt in the Carolinas. The latest trends in the forecast models suggests that Dorian will turn north near or shortly after making landfall in central or south Florida.
A path across Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico followed by a turn to the north would result in minimal impacts to the Carolinas outside of increased rain chances through late next week. At this point, this is least likely scenario as most models suggest the northward turn prior to Dorian entering the Gulf of Mexico.
If Dorian were to move ashore in Florida and then turn northward through Georgia and the Carolinas, more indirect impacts would be likely across the region. Those impacts would include the risk of heavy rain by the middle part of next week. Impacts from wind or tornadoes would depend on the exact track and intensity of storm as it turned northward.
The worst case would be a northward turn prior to landfall in Florida. This scenario would prevent the hurricane from weakening and increase the chances of more direct impacts across the Carolinas. These impacts would come from all hurricane hazards including rain, wind, tornadoes and storm surge.
There have been some hints that Dorian could make a much sharper turn once near or over Florida. The sharp turn to the north or northeast could result in Dorian passing well off the Carolina coast with minimal impacts.
While the previous three scenarios are possible, any impacts would not arrive in the Carolinas until the middle or end of next week.
As Dorian nears Florida, an onshore flow will develop. This flow will increase the amount of tropical moisture moving into the Carolinas starting on Saturday and continuing into Labor Day. The result will an increase in the chance of off-and-on showers at times through Labor Day. No widespread or flooding rain is expected.
In addition to showers at times, the onshore flow will also likely increase the risk of rip currents through the weekend and there is a high risk of dangerous rip currents by Sunday and Monday. In addition, the King Tides will produce bouts of minor coastal flooding at times through the weekend.
