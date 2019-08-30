FIRST ALERT: Dorian getting stronger, local impacts possible late next week

As of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, the center of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 23.8 North, longitude 69.1 West or about 900 miles from Myrtle Beach. Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph and this motion is expected to continue through the day. A slower west-northwestward to westward motion is forecast to begin tonight and continue through the weekend. On this track, Dorian should move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas today, approach the northwestern Bahamas Saturday, and move near or over portions of the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday.