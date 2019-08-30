Conway leaders keep eye on Hurricane Dorian, prepare for future storms

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - As many in an eye on Hurricane Dorian as it churns in the Atlantic, some people in Conway are still recovering from Hurricane Florence and the city is doing all they can to help prepare for future storms.
The mayor of Conway and members from the S.C. Flood Commission started working Wednesday to check out flood prone areas along the Waccamaw River.
City leaders said overall the results were positive and they’re constantly preparing for any bad weather.
About every six months, emergency crews practice their response to a different scenario, so they’re ready for whatever comes to our coast.
But with the new hurricane season in full effect, the impact of Florence is still fresh on the minds of residents and business owners in Conway.
Bonfire owner Darren Smith said his restaurant was out of business for six months to repair last year’s hurricane damage, which brought two feet of water into the restaurant.
“It was tough,” owner of Bonfire Darren Smith said. “It was really hurting us. Ya know, all of my employees had to find work elsewhere, we were still paying for a building that was not occupied.”
Melinda Hyman said she’s lived in Conway for decades, and while she does her best to prepare physically, she said she’s always done one thing.
“I pray a lot, for the people who I know who are just a nervous wreck right now, just thinking it could maybe happen to them again and maybe they’ve just gotten back into their home,” said Hyman.
Several homes in one part of the city are still being torn down, as others wait to return home.
While we wait for Dorian’s path to become clearer, the city of Conway is preparing for all of hurricane season.
“We have taken a look back and what worked well for us during Hurricane Florence and what did not and we’ve made a couple of changes to those plans and we encourage people to do the same in their own home plans,” Conway City Spokesperson Taylor Newell said.
And though the thought of a hurricane leaves many feeling afraid, Smith has one thing in mind.
“We’re Conway, we’re resilient,” Smith said.
The city said some of the things they’ve kept their eyes on are high risks areas and storm drains.
Newell said the S.C. Flood Commission will make a trip again in November to clean around different areas in Conway and Horry County.
