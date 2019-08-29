WATCH LIVE: Man charged in death of infant who was found near cocaine appears for bond hearing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The man charged in connection to the death of an infant who was found in a Myrtle Beach hotel with cocaine is appearing in court Thursday morning for a bond hearing.
Geames Kena Ratliff, 37, is charged with homicide by child abuse.
According to arrest warrants, the child was found unresponsive at the Camelot by the Sea at 2000 N. Ocean Blvd. Sunday and was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center in critical condition. The infant died Tuesday morning, Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said.
During a search of the hotel room, police found a white substance in the room close to the child’s bottle which tested positive for cocaine, the warrants state.
