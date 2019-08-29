Warrants: Man sexually assaulted 13-year-old girl in Myrtle Beach hotel while she slept

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was taken into custody after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl while she slept.
Donald Ray Bracey, 43, was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
The 13-year-old girl told her mother that while she was sleeping in a hotel room at 504 North Ocean Boulevard, she felt something rubbing against her, according to arrest warrants.
The warrants state that the 13-year-old turned around and saw Bracey performing a sex act.
He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
