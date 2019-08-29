Warrants: Man sexually assaulted 13-year-old girl in Myrtle Beach hotel while she slept

Warrants: Man sexually assaulted 13-year-old girl in Myrtle Beach hotel while she slept
Donald Bracey (Source: Myrtle Beach Jail)
By WMBF News Staff | August 29, 2019 at 5:27 PM EDT - Updated August 29 at 5:27 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was taken into custody after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl while she slept.

Donald Ray Bracey, 43, was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The 13-year-old girl told her mother that while she was sleeping in a hotel room at 504 North Ocean Boulevard, she felt something rubbing against her, according to arrest warrants.

The warrants state that the 13-year-old turned around and saw Bracey performing a sex act.

He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.