Tommy Bahama at The Market Common to close its doors for good

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A shopping mainstay at The Market Common is days away from closing its doors for good.
According to its website, Tommy Bahama will close permanently on Monday, Sept. 2.
There was no immediate reason as to why the story is going out of business.
An employee told a member of WMBF News that items are 50 percent off.
The outfitter offers apparel for men and women which embraces the “island life.” The Tommy Bahama restaurant at The Market Common closed a few years ago. Tupelo Honey now occupies the former eatery’s space.
