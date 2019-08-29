Superintendent: Witnesses helped stop school shooting threat at Latta High School

LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Latta Schools superintendent is applauding several witnesses for coming forward and alerting administrators to an alleged school threat.
Dillon County sheriff’s deputies arrested two Latta High School students on Wednesday after they were accused of making a threat against the school.
The male and female, one was an underclass student and one was an upperclass student, are charged with threatening a school with violence.
Dr. John Kirby said witnesses overhead the two discussing and planning a shooting at Latta High School. They’re accused of plotting to “disable the principal and the office staff and the proceed with an attack in the rest of the building,” according to a statement from Kirby.
A staff member was alerted to the discussion, who notified the administration and then the school resource officer took charge.
The two students were then taken into custody and charged.
“All involved did their job to protect our high school family from what we believe to be at this time was a very real serious potential probable occurrence,” Kirby said.
Both students have been recommended for expulsion. There will be a hearing procedure to determine if the students will be expelled from the school.
Kirby said the high school staff will be vigilant the rest of the week and they’re also ready to counsel any students that need to be reassured that the school is safe.
