Summer of Science: Tension Transportation
By Sean Bailey | August 29, 2019 at 10:01 AM EDT - Updated August 29 at 10:01 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tapping into the properties of water, you can do this cool experiment on a shoe-string budget to move water from glass to glass.

Ingredients

String, Measuring Cup and (optional) food coloring.
Measuring Cup (full of water)

String or Yarn ( I used a shoelace)

Empty Cup or glass

Food Coloring (Optional to help see the water a little better)

Step 1: Get the rope wet, by submerging it in the water.

Get the string, shoelace, or yarn wet
Step 2: Tie one end of the string to the handle of the measuring cup.

Tie the wet string to the handle of the measuring cup
Step 3: Pull on the string so it’s tight and the other end of the rope is over the empty container.

Step 4: SLOWLY pour the water from the measuring cup and watch it ride along the string into the container. If you tip it too fast, it’ll spill.

And slowly pour water from the measuring cup and watch it ride the string to the other container.
Science Explainer: The reason the water rides along the wet string is because of water’s properties of adhesion and cohesion. These essentially are properties that actually make water a “sticky” substance.

Cohesion is that water molecules like to stick to other water molecules. Adhesion is the property where water is attracted to other substances, in this case, the wet string. For more details on the scientific properties of water, follow this link to the US Geological Survey (USGS) water science school!

