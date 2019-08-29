Summer of Science: Tension Transportation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tapping into the properties of water, you can do this cool experiment on a shoe-string budget to move water from glass to glass.
Ingredients
Measuring Cup (full of water)
String or Yarn ( I used a shoelace)
Empty Cup or glass
Food Coloring (Optional to help see the water a little better)
Step 1: Get the rope wet, by submerging it in the water.
Step 2: Tie one end of the string to the handle of the measuring cup.
Step 3: Pull on the string so it’s tight and the other end of the rope is over the empty container.
Step 4: SLOWLY pour the water from the measuring cup and watch it ride along the string into the container. If you tip it too fast, it’ll spill.
Science Explainer: The reason the water rides along the wet string is because of water’s properties of adhesion and cohesion. These essentially are properties that actually make water a “sticky” substance.
Cohesion is that water molecules like to stick to other water molecules. Adhesion is the property where water is attracted to other substances, in this case, the wet string. For more details on the scientific properties of water, follow this link to the US Geological Survey (USGS) water science school!
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.