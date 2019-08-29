September bond hearings scheduled for two suspects in 2018 Longs Food Lion murder

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) – Two of the men arrested in connection with an August 2018 murder at a Longs Food Lion are scheduled for bond hearings next month.
According to court records, Rodney Gore and Stephon Miller will both appear before a judge on Sept. 5.
Back in June, bond was denied for both men.
Gore is charged with accessory before the fact to a felony after witness statements placed him at the scene of the Aug. 15, 2018, shooting, according to Horry County police.
Investigators allege Gore drove three people armed with guns to the Food Lion, located at 110 E. Hwy. 905 in Longs.
The trio robbed and killed 57-year-old Gerard Celentano in the parking lot, according to authorities.
Miller and a third suspect, James Bellamy, have both been charged with murder. Bellamy is in jail in North Carolina for charges he faces there.
The deadly Food Lion robbery was part of a crime spree that swept through the Carolinas on Aug. 15.
