S.C. governor issues executive order over Horry-Georgetown border issue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is leaving it up to voters to address a border issue between Horry and Georgetown counties.
The South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs discovered the border mistake back in March 2018. It found about 200 business, homes and vacant lots that were once thought to be in Horry County were actually in Georgetown County.
It means that those impacted have been paying taxes and voting in the wrong county. It could also impact where some students go to school.
McMaster issued an executive order on Monday that puts a referendum on the November 5 ballot, allowing impacted residents to decide whether they want to stay in Horry County or become part of Georgetown County.
A bill was passed last May in the state house to allow property owners in the affected area to vote.
