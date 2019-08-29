Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders holds town hall Thursday in Myrtle Beach

“Bernie Sanders is running on a platform which would devastate South Carolina: his new plan is the Green New Deal on steroids and would eliminate the use of all gas powered engines, nationalize energy production, and would cause energy prices to skyrocket for families and businesses. It’s clear where Comrade Sanders stands, and it isn’t with South Carolinians. While President Trump continues to fight for energy independence, Sanders’ agenda would literally leave South Carolinians in the dark and without a job.”