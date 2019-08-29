Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders holds town hall Thursday in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be in Myrtle Beach, hosting a Climate Crisis Town Hall.
During the Thursday night event, he will discuss his recently announced plan to address climate change, The Green New Deal.
Sanders’ stop in Myrtle Beach will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Chapin Park, located at 1400 N. Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
This is the second trip that the presidential candidate has made to the Palmetto State in August.
WMBF News reached out to the South Carolina Republican National Committee and asked them about Sanders’ visit to the state and about his Climate Crisis Town Hall.
RNC spokesperson Joe Jackson sent us this statement:
“Bernie Sanders is running on a platform which would devastate South Carolina: his new plan is the Green New Deal on steroids and would eliminate the use of all gas powered engines, nationalize energy production, and would cause energy prices to skyrocket for families and businesses. It’s clear where Comrade Sanders stands, and it isn’t with South Carolinians. While President Trump continues to fight for energy independence, Sanders’ agenda would literally leave South Carolinians in the dark and without a job.”
WMBF News reporter Casey Watson will be at the event, talking to voters about Sanders' town hall meeting.
