Newborn tests positive for multiple drugs at Grand Strand hospital, warrants say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a mother after they said her newborn tested positive for multiple drugs.
Cameron Nichole Oviedo was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful neglect of a child.
Arrest warrants sate that Oviedo gave birth on August 1 to a baby girl at Grand Strand Hospital.
Officers met with a DSS worker a couple of weeks later after drug screen test results show that both Oviedo and the baby tested positive for cocaine, methamphetam and benzoylecgonine, according to arrest warrants.
She is currently out of jail on bond.
