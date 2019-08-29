Man robbed by woman he met at Broadway at the Beach, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was reportedly robbed by three people, including a woman he met at Broadway at the Beach, Wednesday at a Myrtle Beach hotel.
Officers responded to 411 North Ocean Boulevard, the Atlantic Hotel North, for a disturbance call and found the 30-year-old victim sitting outside, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
The victim said he invited a woman back to the hotel after meeting her at Broadway at the Beach the previous night. One day later, after returning from the beach, the victim said he saw the woman sitting outside the room and told her he needed the key to take a shower, according to police.
The 30-year-old then said he heard banging at the bathroom door and saw the woman and two other men sitting in the room. According to the report, the trio approached the victim and demanded money, with the female suspect holding an object to his throat.
The victim was able to “free himself” from the suspects and went down to the hotel office to contact authorities, as the trio stole his Samsung Galaxy cell phone, the report states.
According to police, the victim found his wallet behind the hotel but about $600 was missing. Authorities said the 30-year-old had minor injuries to his left cheek and throat area.
The report did not include detailed descriptions of the suspects.
If you have any information on this case, call Myrtle Beach police.
