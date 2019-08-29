Georgetown County names next emergency manager

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Brandon Ellis has been named the next emergency manager of Georgetown County, according to a news release.
Ellis replaces Sam Hodge, who has held the position since 2007 and retires on Aug. 31.
“We are fortunate to have someone with Brandon’s extensive background in emergency management taking the helm in this area, as we all know how critical this position is,” said County Administrator Sel Hemingway.
Ellis has over ten years of experience in emergency management at both the county and state level, the release states.
In the period between Hodge’s departure and Ellis’ start date, Cindy Grace, the county’s emergency management coordinator, will lead the department.
Ellis’ first day will be Sept. 16.
