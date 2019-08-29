Forever Family: Brothers separated in foster care hope to live under one roof

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Two energetic brothers, separated in South Carolina’s foster care system, are looking for a chance to live under the same roof with their forever family.
Brothers, Joshua and Garrett are full of energy, have great imaginations and share a love for each other.
“So, he’s the soul and I’m the body, so, so like, we’re one,” Joshua said about his relationship with his younger brother.
The brothers, ages 11 and 9, don’t get to see each other as often as they’d like. For years, they’ve lived under separate roofs with different families.
Currently, they’re placed about 40 minutes from each other, limiting their time together.
While they don’t share a home, they do share some of the same interests, mainly a love for superheroes.
Spiderman is one of Joshua’s favorites.
“Because he tries to save everybody and because he makes funny jokes,” he explained.
For Garrett, his favorite is Flash because of his ability to walk through objects.
When it comes to their own personalities, Joshua describes himself as loving and caring, Garrett as helpful and nice.
Inside the classroom, Joshua enjoys math and computer lab.
When asked about what he wants to be when he grows up, Garrett has one thing in mind.
“Rich,” he said.
As for his older brother, he wants to work with pottery so he can make art out of different materials.
“So that I can make beautiful things for people,” Joshua explained.
But for now, they’re focused on getting a chance to be kids – together.
“There’s nothing more important, there’s nothing more important, than being with my family, that’s the most best thing I could wish for. And if I could get one wish, I would wish, yeah yeah, for our family to be together,” Joshua said.
For them, a forever family means a chance for brothers to be brothers.
“And have great times and going places and what’s that called again? Like family time,” Joshua said.
Joshua and Garrett would do best in a home where there aren’t other children, according to officials with the South Carolina Department of Social Services.
There are many more children like Joshua and Garrett in South Carolina’s foster care system. DSS is short about 100 foster care families in Horry County alone, according to the agency.
