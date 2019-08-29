FIRST ALERT: Turning muggy, a few showers for Labor Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Dorian will approach Florida over the weekend while humidity and showers chances increase.
Beautiful weather continues today as mostly sunny skies and lower humidity prevail. Morning readings start off in the upper 60s and climb well into the 80s though the afternoon.
More moisture begins to filter in this weekend, helping boost the afternoon rain chances. Expect isolated afternoon showers and storms Saturday with a better chance both Sunday and Labor Day. None of these days will be wash-outs but do expect some passing showers around each day. No widespread heavy rain is expected.
On-shore winds will kick up the surf late in the weekend. This will also increase the chance of dangerous rip currents, especially Sunday and Labor Day as the large swells generated from Dorian begin to reach the coast.
With the added mugginess around, the heat index returns to the forecast. Expect it to feel like the lower 90s through the late weekend and Labor Day.
Any impacts from Hurricane Dorian will not arrive until after the holiday weekend.
