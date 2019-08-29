FIRST ALERT: Latest Dorian update and forecast track

The newest advisory from the National Hurricane Center stated that the center of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 20.5 North, longitude 66.6 West. Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Friday. A west-northwestward motion is forecast to begin Friday night and continue into the weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Dorian is expected to become a major hurricane on Friday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.