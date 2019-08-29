FIRST ALERT: Latest Dorian update and forecast track

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dorian continues to pull away from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Florida is preparing for a possible direct impact, but the Carolinas need to remain alert through the weekend.
THE LATEST:
The newest advisory from the National Hurricane Center stated that the center of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 20.5 North, longitude 66.6 West. Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Friday. A west-northwestward motion is forecast to begin Friday night and continue into the weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Dorian is expected to become a major hurricane on Friday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.
Based on the latest forecast track, parts of Florida will be in line for the direct impacts from Dorian including hurricane force winds, flooding rain and storm surge from Sunday through early next week. Where Dorian makes it’s northward turn will dictate the type of impacts felt across the Carolinas.
POSSIBLE SCENARIOS:
A path across Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico followed by a turn to the north would result in minimal impacts to the Carolinas outside of increased rain chances through next week.
If Dorian were to move ashore in Florida and then turn northward, more indirect impacts would be likely across the Carolinas. Those impacts would include the risk of heavy rain by the early to middle part of next week. Impacts from wind or tornadoes would depend on the exact track and intensity of storm as it turned northward.
The worst case scenario would be a northward turn prior to landfall in Florida. This scenario would prevent the hurricane from weakening and increase the chances of more direct impacts across the Carolinas. This is the most unlikely outcome at this point, but one that cannot be ruled out.
LOCAL IMPACTS:
The official forecast from the National Hurricane center, indicates that indirect impacts from Dorian are likely to spread up the coast into parts of the Carolinas. As Dorian nears Florida, an onshore flow will develop. This flow will increase the amount of tropical moisture moving into the Carolinas starting on Saturday and continuing into Labor Day and perhaps into the middle of next week. The result will an increase in the chance of off-and-on rain and occasional tropical downpours through the holiday weekend.
It does not appear to rain through the entire weekend but some bouts of heavy rain appear possible at times. It’s too early to accurately predict rainfall totals across the Carolinas, but right now, flooding rain looks unlikely.
In addition to rainfall, the onshore flow will also likely increase the risk of rip currents through the weekend. The most likely time of rip currents would be on Sunday and into Labor Day.
