FIRST ALERT: Building heat, rain chances for Labor Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While Dorian stays to our south through the weekend we do bring back the chance of afternoon storms.
Beautiful weather continues Friday as mostly sunny skies prevail. We’ll start the morning off with some upper 60s and climb well into the 80s though the afternoon. Lower humidity will keep the heat index and rain chances low.
More moisture begins to filter in this weekend, helping boost the afternoon rain chances. Expect isolated afternoon showers and storms Saturday with a better chance both Sunday and Labor Day. None of these days will be wash-outs but do expect some rain around each day.
On-shore winds will kick up the surf late in the weekend. This will also increase the chance of dangerous rip currents, especially Sunday and Labor Day.
With the added mugginess around, the heat index returns to the forecast. Expect it to feel like the lower 90s through the weekend.
Any impacts from Hurricane Dorian will not arrive until after the holiday weekend.
