Deputies arrest 2 Latta H.S. students accused of threatening a school shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two Latta High School students were taken into custody Wednesday after authorities said they threatened a school shooting.
Dillon County Sheriff’s Capt. Cliff Arnette said the students who were arrested are juveniles. He said one student is a male and the other is a female.
The Latta School Administration notified the school resource officer about the threat.
Just this week in Florence County, three students were arrested and charged after making threats at two separate Florence School District 1 schools during the first week of class.
WMBF News has reached out to the Latta School Administration to find out how the threat was discovered and the status of the two students involved in the incident. We’re waiting to hear back.
