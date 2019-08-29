Debris fire causes huge cloud of smoke in Conway area

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to a debris fire at a business in the Conway area (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff | August 29, 2019 at 4:20 PM EDT - Updated August 29 at 4:20 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – If you saw a huge black cloud of smoke Thursday afternoon in the Conway area, you weren’t alone.

Viewers reached out to WMBF News and asked why they were seeing a black cloud of smoking the area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 3:30 p.m. to a business at 231 Highway 544 for a large debris fire.

The fire involved a pile of crushed cars located behind the business.

The fire is under control.

There are no reported injuries.

